Forex Reserves: देश के विदेशी मुद्रा भंडार में हुआ इजाफा, RBI ने जारी कर दिया आंकड़ा
Forex Reserves India: भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) ने शुक्रवार को यह जानकारी दी है. इससे पहले के सप्ताह में देश का कुल विदेशी मुद्रा भंडार 1.318 अरब डॉलर घटकर 593.749 अरब डॉलर रह गया था. अक्टूबर, 2021 में देश का विदेशी मुद्रा भंडार 645 अरब डॉलर के रिकॉर्ड उच्च स्तर पर पहुंच गया था.

 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 06:47 PM IST

Foreign Exchange Reserve: देश का विदेशी मुद्रा भंडार (Forex reserves) 16 जून को समाप्त सप्ताह में 2.35 अरब डॉलर बढ़कर 596.098 अरब डॉलर हो गया है. भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) ने शुक्रवार को यह जानकारी दी है. इससे पहले के सप्ताह में देश का कुल विदेशी मुद्रा भंडार 1.318 अरब डॉलर घटकर 593.749 अरब डॉलर रह गया था.

