Forex Reserves: देश के सरकारी खजाने में आई गिरावट, 1.32 अरब डॉलर फिसला विदेशी मुद्रा भंडार

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 07:39 PM IST

Foreign exchange reserves: देश के विदेशी मुद्रा भंडार (Forex reserves) में इस हफ्ते गिरावट देखने को मिली है. देश का विदेशी मुद्रा भंडार गत नौ जून को समाप्त सप्ताह में 1.318 अरब डॉलर घटकर 593.749 अरब डॉलर रह गया. भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) ने शुक्रवार को यह जानकारी दी है. इससे पहले के सप्ताह में देश का कुल विदेशी मुद्रा भंडार 5.93 अरब डॉलर बढ़कर 595.067 अरब डॉलर हो गया था.

