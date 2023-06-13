Gold में पैसा लगाने वालों के लिए अच्छी खबर, सरकार ने जारी किया ऐसा आंकड़ा सुनकर हो जाएंगे खुश
Gold में पैसा लगाने वालों के लिए अच्छी खबर, सरकार ने जारी किया ऐसा आंकड़ा सुनकर हो जाएंगे खुश

ETF investment in may: एसोसिएशन ऑफ म्यूचुअल फंड्स इन इंडिया (एम्फी) के आंकड़ों के मुताबिक, इससे पहले अप्रैल में गोल्ड-ईटीएफ में 124 करोड़ रुपये का शुद्ध निवेश हुआ था, जबकि मार्च में 266 करोड़ रुपये की शुद्ध निकासी हुई थी.

 

Jun 13, 2023

Gold में पैसा लगाने वालों के लिए अच्छी खबर, सरकार ने जारी किया ऐसा आंकड़ा सुनकर हो जाएंगे खुश

Gold ETF Investment: गोल्ड ईटीएफ (Gold ETF) में पैसा लगाने वालों के लिए अच्छी खबर है. गोल्ड एक्सचेंज-ट्रेडेड फंड (Gold ETF) में मई में 103 करोड़ रुपये का शुद्ध निवेश हुआ. अनिश्चितता के दौर में निवेशक सोने को निवेश का सुरक्षित विकल्प मान रहे हैं. एसोसिएशन ऑफ म्यूचुअल फंड्स इन इंडिया (एम्फी) के आंकड़ों के मुताबिक, इससे पहले अप्रैल में स्वर्ण-ईटीएफ में 124 करोड़ रुपये का शुद्ध निवेश हुआ था, जबकि मार्च में 266 करोड़ रुपये की शुद्ध निकासी हुई थी.

