Gold Price Today: हर द‍िन ग‍िर रहा सोना-चांदी, गोल्‍ड ज्‍वैलरी खरीदने वाले हो गए खुश; ये रहा आज का रेट
topStories1hindi1750486
Hindi Newsनिवेश

Gold Price Today: हर द‍िन ग‍िर रहा सोना-चांदी, गोल्‍ड ज्‍वैलरी खरीदने वाले हो गए खुश; ये रहा आज का रेट

Gold Silver Price: सोना प‍िछले करीब डेढ़ महीने में ही 3500 रुपये के करीब ग‍िर गया है. चांदी भी 68,000 रुपये के लेवल पर पहुंच गई है. इसमें 9000 रुपये से ज्‍यादा की टूट देखी जा रही है.

Written By  Kriyanshu Saraswat|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 01:28 PM IST

Trending Photos

Gold Price Today: हर द‍िन ग‍िर रहा सोना-चांदी, गोल्‍ड ज्‍वैलरी खरीदने वाले हो गए खुश; ये रहा आज का रेट

Gold Price 23rd June: अगर आप भी हाल-फ‍िलहाल में सोने या चांदी के जेवरात खरीदने का प्‍लान कर रहे हैं तो यह खबर आपको खुश कर देगी. प‍िछले छह द‍िन से सोने और चांदी के रेट में लगातार ग‍िरावट दर्ज की जा रही है. आज फ‍िर सोने में करीब 300 रुपये की ग‍िरावट आई है. इतना ही नहीं चांदी में प‍िछले डेढ़ महीने में ही 9000 रुपये प्रत‍ि क‍िलो की टूट देखी जा रही है. मई की शुरुआत में सोना 61,000 रुपये से ऊपर पहुंच गया था. इसी तरह चांदी भी 77,000 के पार चली गई थी. लेक‍िन अब दोनों कीमती धातुओं में ग‍िरावट देखी जा रही है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जबरदस्त विरोध ने लगा दी 'आदिपुरुष' की 'लंका', विवादित डॉयलाग बदलने को मजबूर हुए मेकर्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' मूवी पर महाभारत शो के 'युधिष्ठिर' ने भी जताया विरोध, मनोज मुंतशिर पर कही ये बात
Kerala
केरल हाई कोर्ट का दावा, लक्षद्वीप उसके अधिकार क्षेत्र में आता है
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail Corridor
RapidX की दो टनल बनकर तैयार, गाजियाबाद की एक टनल का काम 75 फीसदी पूरा
The Kapil Sharma Show
TKSS में पहुंचे थे कियारा-कार्तिक, तभी आई मोंजोलिका, फूटे हंसी के फव्वारे!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Income tax raid
कानपुर-लखनऊ समेत यूपी में नामी ज्वैलर्स के प्रतिष्ठानों पर इनकम टैक्स की छापेमारी
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: गुस्से में इस कंटेस्टेंट ने तोड़ी घरवालों की चीज़ें, छिड़ेगा बवाल
West Bengal
बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव: ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर 10 % सीटें रहीं निर्विरोध
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Video: इवेंट में पहुंचीं सपना को इस हरियाणवी कॉमेडियन ने धो डाला
sunny deol
सनी के प्यार में डूबी थीं अमृता, फिर आई वो तस्वीरें जिसने हिला दी इस रिश्ते की नींव