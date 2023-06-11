Stock Market: अगले हफ्ते बाजार में लगाना है पैसा, तो जान लें क्या सेंसेक्स-निफ्टी में आएगी तेजी?
Stock Market Update: अगले हफ्ते बाजार की चाल कैसी रहने वाली है. सेंसेक्स-निफ्टी का हाल कैसा रहने वाला है. IIP और मुद्रास्फीति जैसे वृहद आर्थिक आंकड़े इस सप्ताह शेयर बाजारों की दिशा तय करेंगे.

Stock Market Prediction: अगर आप भी स्टॉक मार्केट में पैसा लगाते हैं और अगले हफ्ते आप भी ट्रेडिंग (Stock Market trading) करने की सोच रहे हैं तो जान लें कि अगले हफ्ते बाजार की चाल कैसी रहने वाली है. सेंसेक्स-निफ्टी का हाल कैसा रहने वाला है. IIP और मुद्रास्फीति जैसे वृहद आर्थिक आंकड़े इस सप्ताह शेयर बाजारों की दिशा तय करेंगे. इसके अलावा अमेरिकी केंद्रीय बैंक फेडरल रिजर्व का ब्याज दर पर निर्णय तथा वैश्विक रुख भी स्थानीय बाजारों के लिए महत्वपूर्ण रहेगा. एक्सपर्ट ने यह राय जताई है. उनका कहना है कि विदेशी कोषों की गतिविधियां भी शेयर बाजार की दृष्टि से महत्वपूर्ण रहेंगी. 

