Investment Tips: बढ़िया ब्याज दर और सुरक्षित निवेश चाहिए, तो जानिए एफडी और पीपीएफ में से क्या है बेहतर
FD vs PPF: पीपीएफ में जहां आपको टैक्स-बेनेफिट मिलता है वहीं FD पर मिलने वाला ब्याज टैक्स के अधीन है. निवेशकों के लिए पीपीएफ टैक्स छूट और सुरक्षित निवेश विकल्प के लिए बिल्कुल सही है. वहीं, एफडी अधिक फ्लेक्सिबिटी और लिक्विडिटी की पेशकश करते हैं.

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 11:17 AM IST

FD vs PPF: इन्वेस्टमेंट के लिए सावधि जमा (Fixed Deposit) और पीपीएफ (Public Provident Fund) दोनों ही सेविंग्स और पैसा लगाने के लिए बेहतर विकल्प हैं. एफडी में पहले से तय समय के लिए एक निश्चित ब्याज दर मिलती है, जबकि पीपीएफ में ब्याज दर बदलती रहती है.

