Multibagger Stock: केमिकल स्टॉक ने निवेशकों के 1 लाख को बना दिया 5 करोड़, 3 रुपये से बढ़कर 1400 पर पहुंचा स्टॉक
Multibagger Stock: केमिकल स्टॉक ने निवेशकों के 1 लाख को बना दिया 5 करोड़, 3 रुपये से बढ़कर 1400 पर पहुंचा स्टॉक

Multibagger Penny Stock: ज्योति रेजिन्स एंड एडहेसिव (jyoti resins and adhesive) स्टॉक ने साल 2014 के बाद निवेशकों की किस्मत को बदल दिया है. ये शेयर बीएसई पर करीब 1994 में लिस्ट हुआ था. उस समय पर इसकी वैल्यु करीब 3 रुपये के आसपास थी. 

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 02:24 PM IST

Multibagger Stock 2023: शेयर मार्केट निवेशकों को मालामाल कर रहा है. अगर आप भी स्टॉक मार्केट से पैसा बनाने की सोच रहे हैं तो आज हम आपको एक ऐसे स्टॉक की हिस्ट्री के बारे में बताएंगे, जिसने निवेशकों को 1 लाख रुपये को 5 करोड़ रुपये में बदल दिया है. इस शेयर का नाम ज्योति रेजिन्स एंड एडहेसिव (jyoti resins and adhesive) है. इस स्टॉक ने साल 2014 के बाद निवेशकों की किस्मत को बदल दिया है. ये शेयर बीएसई पर करीब 1994 में लिस्ट हुआ था. उस समय पर इसकी वैल्यु करीब 3 रुपये के आसपास थी. 

