Post Office की स्कीम में जमा करें 50 रुपये, बदले में सरकार देगी पूरी 35 लाख!
topStories1hindi1726894
Hindi Newsनिवेश

Post Office की स्कीम में जमा करें 50 रुपये, बदले में सरकार देगी पूरी 35 लाख!

Post Office Scheme Update: आज हम आपक एक ऐसी सरकारी स्कीम के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं, जिसमें आपको सरकार की तरफ से पूरे 35 लाख रुपये मिलेंगे. अगर आप भी बिना रिस्क के लखपति बनना चाहते हैं तो यह आपके लिए शानदार प्लान है. 

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 03:19 PM IST

Trending Photos

Post Office की स्कीम में जमा करें 50 रुपये, बदले में सरकार देगी पूरी 35 लाख!

Post Office Scheme Update: पोस्ट ऑफिस (Post Office) की तरफ से ग्राहकों के लिए कई खास स्कीम चलाई जाती हैं, जिसमें आपको लाखों का फायदा मिलता है. आज हम आपक एक ऐसी सरकारी स्कीम के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं, जिसमें आपको सरकार की तरफ से पूरे 35 लाख रुपये मिलेंगे. अगर आप भी बिना रिस्क के लखपति बनना चाहते हैं तो यह आपके लिए शानदार प्लान है. पोस्ट ऑफिस और बैंक एफडी आज भी निवेश करने के लिए बेस्ट ऑप्शन माने जाते हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
breaking news
Daily News Brief: लखनऊ के इकाना स्टेडियम में बड़ा हादसा, 2 लोगों ने गंवाई जान
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
Afghanistan
Afghanistan में हैरान कर देने वाली घटना, करीब 80 स्कूली छात्राओं को दिया गया जहर
Manipur violence
दवाओं की कमी, कीमतों में भारी उछाल, हिंसा प्रभावित मणिपुर में लोगों का जीना मुहाल
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Odisha Train Accident
Odisha Rail Accident: लापता लोगों के बारे में बात करते हुए रो पड़े रेल मंत्री
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह
Salman Rushdie
सलमान रुशदी खुद पर हुए चाकू हमले को लेकर लिखेंगे किताब, कहा- ‘इस पर लिखना आसान नहीं’
Horoscope 6 June 2023
इन 5 राशियों के लिए आज रहेगी मौज, युवाओं को मिल सकता है जॉब ऑफर लेटर