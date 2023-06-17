SCSS: अपने रिटायरमेंट का करें बढ़िया सा इंतजाम, इस स्कीम में मिल रहा तगड़ा ब्याज, बुढ़ापे में नहीं होगी पैसों की तंगी
भविष्य में आर्थिक दिक्कत न हो इसके लिए पैसों की बचत करना जरूरी है. केंद्र सरकार सीनियर सिटीजन सेविंग स्कीम में पैसा लगाना काफी सुरक्षित और बेहतर माना जाता है. इसमें निवेश करके आप शानदार ब्याज कमा सकते हैं.

Jun 17, 2023

SCSS Benefits: रिटायरमेंट से पहले फ्यूचर की आर्थिक जरूरतों को देखते हुए सही समय पर निवेश करना और भी जरूरी हो जाता है. आज हम आपको सीनियर सिटीजन सेविंग स्कीम बारे में बता रहे हैं, जिसमें निवेश करके आप रिटायरमेंट के बाद परिवार के साथ तनाव मुक्त होकर आनंद से बाकी का जीवन जी सकते हैं. इस योजना के तहत आप बैंक या पोस्ट ऑफिस में खाता खुलवा सकते हैं. 

