Post Office की ये स्कीम निवेश के लिए बेस्ट ऑप्शन, बढ़िया ब्याज दर से 5 साल में ऐसे बन जाएंगे लाखों के मालिक
topStories1hindi1723777
Hindi Newsनिवेश

Post Office की ये स्कीम निवेश के लिए बेस्ट ऑप्शन, बढ़िया ब्याज दर से 5 साल में ऐसे बन जाएंगे लाखों के मालिक

Post Office Scheme: पोस्ट ऑफिस की कई बचत योजनाएं हैं, जिन पर इस समय बैंक में एफडी कराने से भी ज्यादा फायदा है, क्योंकि इन स्कीम्स में सरकार निवेशक को शानदार ब्याज दर का फायदा दे रही है. यहां जानिए तमाम डिटेल्स...

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 10:14 AM IST

Trending Photos

Post Office की ये स्कीम निवेश के लिए बेस्ट ऑप्शन, बढ़िया ब्याज दर से 5 साल में ऐसे बन जाएंगे लाखों के मालिक

Post Office Scheme: आज के समय में भी पोस्ट ऑफिस (Post Office) की स्कीम्स इन्वेस्टमेंट के लिए सबसे बेहतर विकल्प मानी जाती हैं. यहां ऐशी कई योजनाएं हैं, जिनमें छोटी-छोटी बचत करके आप अच्छा रिटर्न हासिल कर सकते हैं. सरकारी विभाग होने के कारण यहां आपके निवेश डूबना के कोई जोखिम भी नहीं रहता.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: पेड़ों के आगे पीछे डांस करना चाहती है साउथ की ये स्टार एक्ट्रेस, खुद बताई वजह
nokia
पत्थर है ये Smartphone! पानी में डुबाओ या ऊंचाई से गिराओ, नहीं होता है खराब
Odisha Train Accident
Train Accident: कौन है ओडिशा ट्रेन एक्सीडेंट का जिम्मेदार, कैसे हुआ इतना बड़ा हादसा?
Pakistan Economic Crisis
पाकिस्तान के नाजुक हालात से परेशान हैं उसके दो ‘खास दोस्त’, क्या है घबराहट की वजह?
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
Powered by Tomorrow.io
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
Tihar Jail
क्या तिहाड़ में प्लानिंग के साथ हुई ताजपुरिया की हत्या, स्टिंग में हुए बड़े खुलासे
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
भारत लाए जाने से बचने के लिए 26/11 हमले के आरोपी राणा ने खटखटाया US कोर्ट का दरवाजा
budh gochar
7 जून से बदलेंगे इन राशि वालों के भाग्‍य, बुध देंगे बेशुमार धन, बड़ी तरक्‍की!
Odisha Train Accident
Train tragedy: ओडिशा सरकार ने एक दिन के शोक की घोषणा की, आज नहीं होगा कोई समारोह