इस राज्य में दिव्यांगों को आत्मनिर्भर बनाने के लिए मुफ्त मिल रही स्कूटी, ये लोग उठा सकते हैं योजना का लाभ

 Free Scooty Scheme: मुख्यमंत्री दिव्यांग स्कूटी योजना के तहत राजस्थान के दिव्यांग युवाओं को लाभ मिल रहा है. वे अब स्कूटी का इस्तेमाल करके अपने काम खुद से कर रहे हैं. यहां जानें इसके लिए कैसे आवेदन कर सकते हैं. 

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 02:37 PM IST

Rajasthan Free Scooty Scheme: राजस्थान सरकार राज्य के दिव्यांगों को मुफ्त में स्कूटी प्रदान कर रही है. स्टूडेंट्स समेत नौकरीपेशा दिव्यांगों के लिए मुफ्त स्कूटी योजना संचालित की गई है. मुख्यमंत्री दिव्यांग स्कूटी योजना के माध्यम से सरकार की कोशिश दिव्यांगों को आत्मनिर्भर बनाने की है. सरकार ने इस साल स्कूटी की संख्या 2,000 से बढ़ाकर 5,000 कर दी है, ताकि ज्यादा से ज्यादा दिव्यांग युवा योजना का लाभ ले सकें.

