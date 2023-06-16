SGB Scheme 2023-24: बस 3 द‍िन बाकी, सरकार सस्‍ते में बेचेगी सोना; एक बार नहीं दो बार म‍िलेगा खास मौका
SGB Scheme 2023-24: बस 3 द‍िन बाकी, सरकार सस्‍ते में बेचेगी सोना; एक बार नहीं दो बार म‍िलेगा खास मौका

Reserve Bank of India: योजना को लाने का मकसद सोने की फिजिकल मांग को कम करना था. इसमें न‍िवेश करके आप ज्‍यादा फायदा उठा सकते हैं. इस स्‍कीम को समय-समय पर न‍िश्‍च‍ित अवधि के लिए खोला जाता है.

Jun 16, 2023

SGB Scheme 2023-24: बस 3 द‍िन बाकी, सरकार सस्‍ते में बेचेगी सोना; एक बार नहीं दो बार म‍िलेगा खास मौका

Sovereign Gold Bonds: अगर आप भी सोने (Gold) में न‍िवेश करने का प्‍लान कर रहे हैं तो यह खबर आपके ल‍िए है. जी हां, सरकार की तरफ से एक बार फ‍िर सस्‍ता सोना खरीदने का मौका द‍िया जा रहा है. चालू वित्त वर्ष की पहली छमाही में एसजीबी (SGB) की दो क‍िस्‍तें लाने का फैसला सरकार की तरफ से क‍िया गया है. फाइनेंस म‍िन‍िर्स्‍टी के अनुसार SGB Scheme 2023-24 की पहली सीरीज 19-23 जून तक जारी रहेगी. इसके बाद दूसरी सीरीज 11-15 सितंबर तक जारी होगी.

