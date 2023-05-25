RBI के ऐलान से दुकानदार की चांदी, 2000 के नोट पर न‍िकाला ऑफर; हो रही ताबड़तोड़ कमाई
RBI के ऐलान से दुकानदार की चांदी, 2000 के नोट पर न‍िकाला ऑफर; हो रही ताबड़तोड़ कमाई

2000 Notes Withdraw: एक उदाहरण हाल के द‍िनों में सामने आया है, ज‍िसमें एक दुकानदार ने कमाई का फंडा न‍िकाल द‍िया है. RBI के नोट वापसी के ऐलान के बाद लोग इसे लेने से बच रहे हैं. जबक‍ि हकीकत यह है क‍ि 2000 का नोट अभी 30 स‍ितंबर तक चलन में है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 03:03 PM IST

RBI के ऐलान से दुकानदार की चांदी, 2000 के नोट पर न‍िकाला ऑफर; हो रही ताबड़तोड़ कमाई

Reserve Bank of India: आरबीआई (RBI) की तरफ से प‍िछले द‍िनों 2000 रुपये के नोट को चलन से बाहर करने और वापसी लेने का ऐलान क‍िया गया. इस पर एक भी एक दुकानदार ने अपने ल‍िए कमाई का मौका ढूंढ ल‍िया. जी हां, इसी को कहते हैं 'मौके पर चौका'. ऐसा ही एक उदाहरण हाल के द‍िनों में सामने आया है, ज‍िसमें एक दुकानदार ने कमाई का फंडा न‍िकाल द‍िया है. RBI के नोट वापसी के ऐलान के बाद लोग इसे लेने से बच रहे हैं. जबक‍ि हकीकत यह है क‍ि 2000 का नोट अभी 30 स‍ितंबर तक चलन में है. यह नोट इसके बाद भी वैध रहेगा.

