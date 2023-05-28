Family ग्रुप पर गलती से ऐसी फोटो डाल दी..बहन ने स्क्रीनशॉट शेयर कर दिया, बोली-तुरंत डिलीट मार दे!
Family ग्रुप पर गलती से ऐसी फोटो डाल दी..बहन ने स्क्रीनशॉट शेयर कर दिया, बोली-तुरंत डिलीट मार दे!

Beer Party: लड़के ने यह तस्वीर शायद गलती से ही शेयर की है. जैसे ही उसने फोटो डाली उसकी बहन ने उससे पर्सनल में कहा की फोटो जल्दी से डिलीट कर दे. इसके बाद लड़के ने कहा कि उससे एक और बड़ी गलती हो गई है.

May 28, 2023

Family ग्रुप पर गलती से ऐसी फोटो डाल दी..बहन ने स्क्रीनशॉट शेयर कर दिया, बोली-तुरंत डिलीट मार दे!

Viral Chat Of Family: कई बार ऐसा होता है कि फैमिली के सोशल मीडिया ग्रुप में रेगुलर मैसेज की बजाय गलती से कुछ ऐसा पोस्ट हो जाता है जो कहीं और पोस्ट करना होता है, इसके बाद उसे तुरंत डिलीट किया जाता है. लेकिन एक लड़के के साथ बहुत दिलचस्प दुर्घटना हो गई. हुआ यह कि उसने एक ऐसी फोटो फैमिली के व्हाट्सएप ग्रुप में पोस्ट कर दी जो उसे कहीं और पोस्ट करनी थी. जब उसकी बहन ने उसे बताया तो वह उस फोटो को वहां से हटा ही नहीं पाया.

