अरे बाप रे! अजगर ने बकरे को जकड़ लिया, प्राण पखेरू उड़ गए..तब जाकर छोड़ा
topStories1hindi1723018
Hindi Newsजरा हटके

अरे बाप रे! अजगर ने बकरे को जकड़ लिया, प्राण पखेरू उड़ गए..तब जाकर छोड़ा

Python: करीब बीस मिनट तक अजगर ने बकरे को पूरी जोर से जकड़ लिया था. इस दौरान बकरा इधर-उधर झटपटाता रहा, लेकिन अजगर ने उसे नहीं छोड़ा. इसके बाद बकरे ने दम तोड़ दिया तब जाकर अजगर ने उसे छोड़ा.

Written By  Gaurav Pandey|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 03:19 PM IST

Trending Photos

अरे बाप रे! अजगर ने बकरे को जकड़ लिया, प्राण पखेरू उड़ गए..तब जाकर छोड़ा

Goat Dies After Python Hold: अजगर इतना खतरनाक जानवर होता है कि वह किसी का भी जीवन में मिनटों में समाप्त कर सकता है. इसी कड़ी में मध्यप्रदेश के शिवपुरी जिले से बेहद खौफनाक मामला सामने आया जिसमें एक बकरे और अजगर के बीच लड़ाई हो गई. इस दौरान अजगर ने बकरे को पूरी तरह से जकड़ लिया. जिस वजह से बकरा की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'बाहुबली' के 'भल्लालदेव' बन चुके हैं पापा? राणा दग्गुबुगाती ने दिया ये रिएक्शन; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: पेड़ों के आगे पीछे डांस करना चाहती है साउथ की ये स्टार एक्ट्रेस, खुद बताई वजह
budh gochar
7 जून से बदलेंगे इन राशि वालों के भाग्‍य, बुध देंगे बेशुमार धन, बड़ी तरक्‍की!
Asur 2 Review
Asur 2 Review: यहां टकराए कलि और कल्कि के अवतार, मनोरंजन के साथ चमत्कार को नमस्कार
nokia
पत्थर है ये Smartphone! पानी में डुबाओ या ऊंचाई से गिराओ, नहीं होता है खराब
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
भारत लाए जाने से बचने के लिए 26/11 हमले के आरोपी राणा ने खटखटाया US कोर्ट का दरवाजा
Tihar Jail
क्या तिहाड़ में प्लानिंग के साथ हुई ताजपुरिया की हत्या, स्टिंग में हुए बड़े खुलासे
Parenting Tips
Parenting Tips: बच्चों के अच्छे भविष्य के लिए ये 5 बातें कभी न भूलें माता-पिता
Odisha Train Accident
Train tragedy: ओडिशा सरकार ने एक दिन के शोक की घोषणा की, आज नहीं होगा कोई समारोह
rajnath singh
बृजभूषण शरण मामले पर राजनाथ सिंह का बड़ा बयान, कार्रवाई को लेकर कही ये बात