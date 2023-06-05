Miyazaki: गजब हो गया! भारत में इस जगह उगाया गया दुनिया का सबसे महंगा आम, कीमत भी जान लीजिए
Birbhum: मजे की बात यह है कि इस आम का पेड़ दो साल पहले लगाया गया था, फिर हाल ही में गांव के लोगों को पता चला कि ये आम दुनिया का सबसे महंगा आम है तो वहां लोगों की लाइन लग गई. इसे देखने के लिए लोग दूर-दूर से आने लगे.

Miyazaki Mango: इस समय आम का मौसम चल रहा है और भारत के कई प्रदेशों में तरह-तरह के आमों की वैरायटी पाई जाती है. लेकिन इसी बीच पश्चिम बंगाल के बीरभूम जिले में एक आम का पेड़ जबरदस्त चर्चा में बना हुआ है. हुआ यह कि इस आम ने नीलामी में इतनी बड़ी कीमत कमाई कि इसे दुनिया का सबसे महंगा आम का खिताब मिल गया. इस आम के पेड़ को दो साल पहले एक स्थानीय शख्स ने लगाया था. आइए इस आम के बारे में जानते हैं.

