Pregnant Man: 36 साल तक फूले पेट को समझता रहा ट्यूमर, जब सच्चाई पता चली तो डॉक्टरों के भी उड़ गए होश
Viral News: जब संजू इसका इलाज कराने अस्पताल गए तो शुरुआत में डॉक्टरों को लगा कि ट्यूटर के कारण पेट फूला हुआ है. लेकिन जब उन्होंने उसका ऑपरेशन किया तो उसके होश उड़ गए. दरअसल ये ट्यूमर नहीं बल्कि दो जुड़वां बच्चे थे. यह बेहद दुर्लभ मेडिकल कंडीशन है. 

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 07:53 PM IST

Rare Medical Condition: 60 साल का नागपुर का एक शख्स तीन दशक तक अजीबोगरीब मेडिकल कंडीशन से जूझता रहा. उसका पेट इतना ज्यादा फूल गया था  कि लोग उसको प्रेग्नेंट आदमी बुलाने लगे थे. अपने फूले हुए पेट के कारण वह औरों से एक दम अलग नजर आता था. यह दुनिया के उन रहस्यमयी और चौंकाने वाले मामलों में से एक है, जिनको देखकर डॉक्टर भी हैरान-परेशान रह गए. 

