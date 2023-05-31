Pet Cat: पालतू बिल्ली के लिए महिला ने 7 लाख खर्च कर दिए, बाद में ऐसी सच्चाई पता चली..पैरों तले जमीन खिसक गई!
Pet Cat: पालतू बिल्ली के लिए महिला ने 7 लाख खर्च कर दिए, बाद में ऐसी सच्चाई पता चली..पैरों तले जमीन खिसक गई!

Cat Health: महिला को लगा कि उसकी बिल्ली को एक बीमारी है इसके बाद डॉक्टर के पास गई. यहीं से यह कहानी शुरू हुई और उस महिला ने बिल्ली के ऊपर सात लाख रुपए खर्च कर दिए. आखिर में जब कोई फायदा नहीं हुआ तब जाकर महिला को कुछ और सच्चाई पता चली.

Written By  Gaurav Pandey|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 11:08 PM IST

Pet Cat: पालतू बिल्ली के लिए महिला ने 7 लाख खर्च कर दिए, बाद में ऐसी सच्चाई पता चली..पैरों तले जमीन खिसक गई!

Woman Pet Cat: दुनिया में तमाम ऐसे लोग हैं जिनको पालतू बिल्लियां काफी पसंद होती हैं. वे बिल्लियों को अपने बच्चों की तरह पालते हैं. लेकिन कई बार जब उनकी तबीयत खराब होती है तो लोग दुखी भी हो जाते हैं. हाल ही में पालतू बिल्ली को लेकर सोशल मीडिया के एक स्पेस में चर्चा चल रही थी तो एक केस स्टडी का हवाला दिया गया. इसमें बताया गया कि एक महिला की पालतू बिल्ली की तबीयत खराब हुई, लेकिन आखिर में महिला को कुछ और पता चल गया.

