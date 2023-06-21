White Hair: आखिर क्यों सफेद हो जाते हैं बाल, कारण जान लीजिए..हैरान रह जाएंगे आप
White Hair: आखिर क्यों सफेद हो जाते हैं बाल, कारण जान लीजिए..हैरान रह जाएंगे आप

Hair Colour: हालांकि मुख्य कारण के अलावा उम्र का बढ़ना, आनुवंशिकता, रोग, तनाव, पोषण की कमी, विटामिन बी-12 की कमी, शरीर में हार्मोनल बदलाव, उच्च शरीरिक या मानसिक तनाव भी इसमें शामिल है.

Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 10:44 PM IST

White Hair: आखिर क्यों सफेद हो जाते हैं बाल, कारण जान लीजिए..हैरान रह जाएंगे आप

Colour Of Human Hair: तमाम लोगों के बाल सफेद हो जाते हैं लेकिन क्या आपने कभी सोचा है कि ऐसा क्यों होता है. वैसे तो जब उम्र बढ़ती है, तो बाल सफेद होने लगते हैं. यह आमतौर पर 30 वर्ष के बाद दिखाई देने लगता है, लेकिन कुछ लोगों में इसकी शुरुआत कम उम्र भी हो सकती है. जब उम्र बढ़ती है तो शरीर में कई तरह के बदलाव देखने को मिलते हैं. लेकिन इसी कड़ी में तमाम लोगों के बाल भी काले से सफेद हो जाते हैं.

