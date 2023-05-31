कभी शादियों में कैटरिंग बॉय बनता था ये शख्स, आज बन गया बहुत बड़ा सेलिब्रेटी; क्या आपने पहचाना?
कभी शादियों में कैटरिंग बॉय बनता था ये शख्स, आज बन गया बहुत बड़ा सेलिब्रेटी; क्या आपने पहचाना?

Celebrity Chef Suresh Pillai: सुरेश पिल्लई एक मशहूर सेलिब्रेटी शेफ हैं और उन्हें दुनियाभर में केरल की बेहतरीन खानों के स्वाद को लोगों तक पहुंचाने के लिए जाना जाता है. फिलहाल, अभी उनके पास कई रेस्टोरेंट हैं और 

May 31, 2023

कभी शादियों में कैटरिंग बॉय बनता था ये शख्स, आज बन गया बहुत बड़ा सेलिब्रेटी; क्या आपने पहचाना?

Kerala Chef Suresh Pillai: चलिए आज आपको एक कैटरिंग सर्विस बॉय से सेलिब्रेटी बनने तक की कहानी के बारे में बताते हैं, जिसने अपने जीवन में बहुत ही संघर्ष किया. हम बात कर रहे हैं कि सेलिब्रेटी शेफ सुरेश पिल्लई की, जिनकी इंस्पायरिंग स्टोरी सभी का दिल जीत लेती हैं. वह बीबीसी मास्टरशेफ प्रोफेशनल्स में भी प्रतिभागी रहे हैं. सुरेश पिल्लई एक मशहूर सेलिब्रेटी शेफ हैं और उन्हें दुनियाभर में केरल की बेहतरीन खानों के स्वाद को लोगों तक पहुंचाने के लिए जाना जाता है. फिलहाल, अभी उनके पास कई रेस्टोरेंट हैं और उनके सोशल मीडिया फॉलोअर्स की एक बड़ी संख्या है, जो उनके स्वादिष्ट व्यंजनों की प्रशंसा करते हैं.

