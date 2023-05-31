कभी शादियों में कैटरिंग बॉय बनता था ये शख्स, आज बन गया बहुत बड़ा सेलिब्रेटी; क्या आपने पहचाना?

क्या आप जानते हैं कैटरिंग बॉय का काम करने वाले इस शख्स को?

हालांकि, सुरेश पिल्लई अपनी सफलता तक पहुंचने के लिए बेहद ही कड़ी मेहनत करनी पड़ी. इतना ही नहीं, उन्होंने कई ऐसे काम किए, जिसके बारे में लोगों को जानकारी नहीं है. बीते सोमवार को, उन्होंने अपनी कहानी को ट्विटर पर शेयर की, जहां उन्होंने अपनी एक पुरानी फोटो के साथ खुद को दिखाया कि कैसे वह किसी शादी समारोह में कैटरिंग सर्विस बॉय के रूप में काम किया करते थे. उन्होंने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा, "किसी अनजान शादी समारोह में फूड सर्व करते हुए, यह 18 साल का कैटरिंग सर्विस बॉय वही शेफ पिल्लई हैं, जिसे आज आप जानते हैं."

ट्वीट करके अपने पुराने किस्सों के बारे में बताया

ट्वीट में, उन्होंने अपने बचपन के बारे में याद किया और बताया कि कैसे उनके भाग्य में हमेशा एक 'बिजनेसमैन' बनना लिखा था. उन्होंने लिखा, "मैंने अपना पहला 'बिजनेस' छठी या सातवीं क्लास में शुरू किया था. हमारे घर में काम्बिली मूसू/काम्बिली नारंग (पोमेलो) का एक बड़ा पेड़ था, और वह बचपन का फेवरेट फल था. मुझे यह इतना पसंद था कि मैं सुबह 5 बजे उठ जाता और नाश्ते के समय में एक-दो तोड़ लेता था. जल्द ही, यह पॉकेट मनी का मेरा पहला सोर्स बन गया. इसे तोड़कर मैं इसे बाजार में 25 पैसे प्रति पीस - या फिर एक रुपये में 4-5 पीस के हिसाब से बेचता था. उस समय मेरे दोस्तों को एक-दो रुपये के नोट दिखाने में मेरे गर्व की कल्पना कर सकते हैं!"

This 18-year-old catering boy serving food at a random reception is the same Chef Pillai you know me as, today.

A friend of mine sent me this photo a few days back, and it took me back years.

When you have nothing, you have to start somewhere, right?

All my life, I’ve been a… pic.twitter.com/xjl4JLqcbg

— suresh pillai (@chef_pillai) May 29, 2023