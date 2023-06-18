चीन की खतरनाक ‘चाल’, म्यांमार के कोको आइलैंड में बनाया निगरानी बेस, भारत क्यों है इसे लेकर परेशान
चीन की खतरनाक ‘चाल’, म्यांमार के कोको आइलैंड में बनाया निगरानी बेस, भारत क्यों है इसे लेकर परेशान

Coco Islands:  साउथ ब्लॉक ने कोको द्वीप समूह का मुद्दा उठाया है और नैप्यीडॉ (Naypyidaw) से प्राप्त उत्तरों से वह संतुष्ट नहीं है. वाजपेयी सरकार में रक्षा मंत्री जॉर्ज फर्नांडीस ने सबसे पहले कोको में चीनी निगरानी की उपस्थिति पर प्रकाश डाला था. 

India Myanmar Relations: म्यांमार द्वारा चीन को बंगाल की खाड़ी में स्थित कोको द्वीप समूह में निगरानी (Monitoring) और सर्विलांस सुविधाएं (Surveillance Facilities) स्थापित करने की अनुमति देने पर भारत ने गंभीर चिंता जताई. हिंदुस्तान टाइम्स की खबर के मुताबिक कोको द्वीप से चीन ओडिशा में बालासोर टेस्ट रेंज से भारत के मिसाइल लॉन्च के साथ-साथ विशाखापत्तनम शहर के दक्षिण में पूर्वी समुद्र तट पर स्थित सामरिक संपत्ति को ट्रैक कर सकता है.  

