LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की नापाक इरादों की पोल
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की नापाक इरादों की पोल

India China Border Dispute:ताजा सेटेलाइट तस्वीरें में यह खुलासा हुआ है कि होतान, न्गारी गुनसा और ल्हासा में चीन ने यहां नए रनवे, लड़ाकू जेट को रखने के लिए नए डिजाइन शेल्टर और मिलिट्री ऑपरेशन बिल्डिंग का बड़े पैमाने पर निर्माण किया है.

LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की नापाक इरादों की पोल

India China Relations: भारत की सीमाओं पर चीन के नापाक इरादों की एक बार फिर पोल खुली है. दरअसल बीजिंगि वास्तविक नियंत्रण रेखा (LAC) के पास अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है. ताजा सेटेलाइट तस्वीरें में यह खुलासा हुआ है. मई 2020 में एलएसी पर सैन्य गतिरोध शुरू होने के बाद से चीन ने सैनिकों की तेजी से तैनाती और हवाई क्षेत्रों, हेलीपैड, रेलवे सुविधाओं, मिसाइल ठिकानों, सड़कों और पुलों का बड़े पैमाने पर विस्तार किया है.

