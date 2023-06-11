US के होश उड़ा देने वाला खुलासा! रिपोर्ट में दावा- अमेरीका की जासूसी के लिए क्यूबा में खुफिया बेस बनाएगा चीन
US के होश उड़ा देने वाला खुलासा! रिपोर्ट में दावा- अमेरीका की जासूसी के लिए क्यूबा में खुफिया बेस बनाएगा चीन

China-Cuba Relations: रिपोर्ट में दावा किया कि चीन ने फ्लोरिडा से लगभग 160 किमी दूर द्वीप पर एक इलेक्ट्रॉनिक ईव्सड्रॉपिंग फैसिलिटी स्थापित करने के लिए क्यूबा के साथ एक सीक्रेट डील पर साइन की है. 

Jun 11, 2023

US के होश उड़ा देने वाला खुलासा! रिपोर्ट में दावा- अमेरीका की जासूसी के लिए क्यूबा में खुफिया बेस बनाएगा चीन

Chinese Spy Facility In Cuba: क्या 1962 का क्यूबा मिसाइल संकट जैसे हालात फिर से बनने जा रहे हैं जब शीत युद्ध के दौरान सोवियत संघ सरकार ने अमेरिका को डराने के लिए उसके पड़ोसी देश क्‍यूबा में परमाणु हथियार से लैस मिसाइलों की तैनाती कर दुनिया को एटमी जंग के मुहाने पर खड़ा कर दिया था.  वॉल स्ट्रीट जर्नल ने गुरुवार को अपनी रिपोर्ट में दावा किया कि चीन ने फ्लोरिडा से लगभग 160 किमी दूर द्वीप पर एक इलेक्ट्रॉनिक ईव्सड्रॉपिंग फैसिलिटी स्थापित करने के लिए क्यूबा के साथ एक सीक्रेट डील पर साइन की है. 

