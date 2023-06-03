Pakistan: इमरान खान को लेकर पाकिस्तानी सेना ने दिया ऐसा फरमान, पड़ोसी मुल्क में हर कोई रह गया हक्का-बक्का
Pakistan News: इस हफ्ते की शुरुआत में इस्लामाबाद में हुई एक बैठक में पाकिस्तान की ताकतवर सेना ने देश के मीडिया घरानों से पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान के भाषणों, बयानों, ट्वीट या तस्वीरों को पब्लिश या ऑन एयर नहीं करने को कहा है. एक रिपोर्ट में यह दावा किया गया है.

Pakistan Political Crisis: आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे पाकिस्तान का सियासी संकट भी किसी से छिपा हुआ नहीं है. पाकिस्तान में पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान और पाकिस्तानी सेना के बीच तकरार चल रही है. इस बीच पाक सेना ने इमरान खान को लेकर एक फरमान जारी किया है. 

