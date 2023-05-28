Pakistan News: देश के खिलाफ इमरान खान कर रहे हैं साजिश, पाक मंत्री ने किया चौंकाने वाला खुलासा
Pakistan News: देश के खिलाफ इमरान खान कर रहे हैं साजिश, पाक मंत्री ने किया चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

Imran Khan News: पाकिस्तान के गृह मंत्री राणा सनाउल्लाह ने दावा किया है कि इमरान की पार्टी फर्जी छापे की साजिश रच रही है. इसका खुलासा टैपिंग से हुआ है लेकिन सनाउल्लाह ने अपने दावों के पक्ष में कोई सबूत नहीं दिया है.

Written By  Govinda Prajapati|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 07:43 PM IST

Sanaullah On Imran Khan: भारत का पड़ोसी मुल्क पाकिस्तान धीरे-धीरे आर्थिक तंगी की गर्त में डूबता चला जा रहा है लेकिन पाकिस्तान में राजनीतिक उथल-पुथल थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है. पाक नेताओं का आपस में आरोप-प्रत्यारोप का दौर जारी है. इसी बीच पाकिस्तान के गृह मंत्री राणा सनाउल्लाह ने दावा किया है कि खुफिया एजेंसियों ने फोन टैपिंग में एक बातचीत को उजागर किया है जिससे संकेत मिलता है कि इमरान खान की पार्टी कानून लागू करने वाले अधिकारियों को बदनाम करने की साजिश रच रही है. सनाउल्लाह ने शनिवार की रात संवाददाता सम्मेलन में आरोप लगाया कि इस कदम का उद्देश्य कानून लागू करने वाली एजेंसियों को अपराध में झूठा फंसाना और बाद में इस मुद्दे को अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर उछालना था.

