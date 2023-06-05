India-China Ties: अहंकार ही चीन को ले डूबेगा, PLA कर्नल ने भारत को लेकर खुलेआम बघारी शेखी
India-China Ties: अहंकार ही चीन को ले डूबेगा, PLA कर्नल ने भारत को लेकर खुलेआम बघारी शेखी

India-China Tension: कर्नल का कहना है कि चीन के लिए भारत कोई खतरा नहीं है. उनके मुताबिक, चीन की डिफेंस इंडस्ट्री और हथियारों के सिस्टम तक कभी भी भारत पहुंच नहीं पाएगा. वहीं चीन के एक्सपर्ट्स का कहना है कि एलएसी पर दोनों सेनाओं के टकराव के बावजूद चीन से टक्कर लेने के लिए भारत कभी अमेरिका की स्ट्रैटजी का हिस्सा नहीं बनेगा.

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 07:06 PM IST

India-China Army: वास्तविक नियंत्रण रेखा (एलएसी) पर भारत और चीन के बीच पिछले कुछ साल से तनाव बरकरार है. दोनों देशों की सेनाएं भी आमने-सामने हैं. बीते दिनों सिंगापुर में शांगरी-ला डायलॉग का आयोजन हुआ था. लेकिन इस कार्यक्रम में चीन के एक कर्नल का बयान वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें ड्रैगन का ओवर कॉन्फिडेंस साफ झलक रहा है. 

