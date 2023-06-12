Indian Navy Exercise: धरी रह गई चतुर चीन की चालाकी! अरब सागर में भारत के एक्शन से क्यों सहमा ड्रैगन?
INS Vikramaditya Action: चतुर चीन (China) भारत को हमेशा धोखा देने की कोशिश में लगा रहता है, लेकिन चीन की चाल को भांपते हुए भारत के दो योद्धाओं ने अरब सागर में ऐसा एक्शन दिखाया है कि चीन की चतुराई धरी रह गई है.

Naval Exercises Of India: चीन (China) के सीने पर सांप नहीं, ड्रैगन लोट लगा रहा है क्योंकि चीन ने समुद्री रास्ते से भारत के खिलाफ कोई हिमाकत की तो उसकी खैर नहीं. भारतीय नौसेना ने अरब सागर (Arbian Sea) में अपने दोनों एयरक्राफ्ट कैरियर्स के साथ एक बड़ा रणनैतिक अभ्यास किया है.  INS विक्रमादित्य और INS विक्रांत की अगुवाई में नेवी की एक पूरी टुकड़ी युद्धाभ्यास में जुटी थी और दिल चीन का बैठा जा रहा था. आपको बता दें कि पहली बार किए गए ऐसे अभ्यास में नौसेना ने अपने 35 फाइटर जेट्स के अलावा कई दूसरे एयरक्राफ्ट्स, सबमरीन और जंगी जहाजों को भी अभ्यास में उतारा.

