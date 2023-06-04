Pakistan Government: पाकिस्तान सरकार और सेना में सुलह कराने की कोशिश, PM शहबाज शरीफ ने शुरू कराया ये प्रोपेगेंडा
Pakistan News: ज़ी न्यूज़ के पास मौजूद एक्सलूसिव डाक्यूमेंट से खुलासा हुआ है कि पाकिस्तान सरकार ने एक फरमान जारी कर सबसे अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिया है कि वो सोशल मीडिया पर पाकिस्तानी सेना और पाकिस्तान सरकार की तारीफ वाले संदेशों को वायरल करे.

Paksitan Army: पिछले महीने की 9 मई को पाकिस्तान के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान (Imran Khan) की गिरफ्तारी के बाद फैली हिंसा में दर्जनों लोगों की मौतें हुई थी. पाकिस्तान में इसे लेकर सबसे ज्यादा प्रदर्शन पाकिस्तानी सेना (Pak Army) के खिलाफ हुए थे. पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान (Imran Khan) के समर्थकों ने उनकी गिरफ्तारी के बाद पूरे पाकिस्तान में सेना के बेस पर हमला बोल दिया था जिसकी वजह से सेना के कई कोर कमांडर्स को जान बचा कर सुरक्षित जगहों पर जाना पड़ा था. ऐसे में पाकिस्तान में सेना के खिलाफ फैली नाराज़गी को दबाने के लिए पाकिस्तान की सरकार की तरफ से एक नया प्रोपेगेंडा शुरु किया गया है.

