Pakistan: गधों का मुल्क कहलाने लगा पाकिस्तान, सदाबहार दोस्त चीन के चलते हुआ ये हाल?
Pakistan: गधों का मुल्क कहलाने लगा पाकिस्तान, सदाबहार दोस्त चीन के चलते हुआ ये हाल?

Pakistan News: पाकिस्तान इन दिनों दो वजहों से पूरी दुनिया में चर्चा का विषय बना हुआ है. एक तो गिरती अर्थव्यवस्था और दूसरा गधों की बढ़ती संख्या पाकिस्तान को सुर्खियों में बनाए हुए है.

Jun 10, 2023

Pakistan: गधों का मुल्क कहलाने लगा पाकिस्तान, सदाबहार दोस्त चीन के चलते हुआ ये हाल?

Pakistan News: पाकिस्तान इन दिनों दो वजहों से पूरी दुनिया में चर्चा का विषय बना हुआ है. एक तो गिरती अर्थव्यवस्था और दूसरा गधों की बढ़ती संख्या पाकिस्तान को सुर्खियों में बनाए हुए है. भले ही पाकिस्तान खाद्यान्न के उत्पादन में पिछड़ रहा है, देश में पिछले तीन वर्षों में गधों की आबादी में लगातार वृद्धि देखी गई है. पाकिस्तान में गधों की बढ़ती संख्या का कारण उसका सदाबहार दोस्त चीन हो सकता है.

