Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल

Pakistan Bus Accident:  अधिकारियों ने कहा, 'पांच महिलाओं और तीन बच्चों सहित कम से कम 13 यात्रियों की मौत हो गई और 25 अन्य घायल हो गए.'  'नेशनल हाईवे एंड मोटरवे पुलिस' के मुताबिक दुर्घटना संभवत: बस के ब्रेक फेल होने के कारण हुई. 

 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 08:09 AM IST

Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल

Pakistan News: पाकिस्तान के पंजाब प्रांत में राजमार्ग पर जा रही एक बस के ब्रेक फेल होने के कारण शनिवार को पलट गई, जिससे पांच महिलाओं और तीन बच्चों सहित कम से कम 13 लोगों की मौत हो गई. अधिकारियों ने यह जानकारी दी. लाहौर से रावलपिंडी जा रही यह बस कल्लार कहार साल्ट रेंज के पास पलट गई. 

