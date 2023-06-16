Pakistan Economic Crisis: IMF को आंखें दिखा रहा रोटी को मोहताज पाकिस्तान! वित्त मंत्री डार ने कही ये बड़ी बात
Pakistan Economic Crisis: IMF को आंखें दिखा रहा रोटी को मोहताज पाकिस्तान! वित्त मंत्री डार ने कही ये बड़ी बात

IMF Bailout Package: आईएमएफ (IMF) और पाकिस्तान (Pakistan) के बीच बेलआउट पैकेज को लेकर तनातनी बढ़ गई है. इशाक डार ने आईएमएफ को एक बार फिर से अकड़ दिखाई है. इशाक डार ने पाकिस्तान की मुश्किल बढ़ा दी है.

Pakistan Economic Crisis: IMF को आंखें दिखा रहा रोटी को मोहताज पाकिस्तान! वित्त मंत्री डार ने कही ये बड़ी बात

Pakistan Economy: पाकिस्तान (Pakistan) यूं तो कंगाल है पर उसकी अकड़ कम होने का नाम नहीं ले रही है. पाकिस्तान को जिस आईएमएफ (IMF) से कर्ज चाहिए वह अब उसी को आंखें दिखा रहा है. दरअसल, आईएमएफ ने हाल में आए पाकिस्तान के बजट की आलोचना की है. लेकिन पाकिस्तान को आईएमएफ की बात बुरी लग गई है. पाकिस्तान डिफॉल्ट होने की कगार पर खड़ा है लेकिन वो सुधरने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है. आईएमएफ की आलोचना का जवाब देते हुए पाकिस्तान के वित्त मंत्री इशाक डार (Ishaq Dar) ने कहा कि पाकिस्तान संप्रभु (Sovereign) देश है. पाकिस्तान कर्ज देने वाले की सारी शर्तों को कबूल नहीं कर सकता है.

