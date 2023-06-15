Uniform Civil Code को लेकर विपक्ष ने BJP पर छोड़े सियासी तीर, मोदी सरकार पर लगाया ये बड़ा आरोप!
Uniform Civil Code New Update: देश में समान नागरिक संहिता लागू करने को लेकर विपक्ष ने BJP पर सियासी तीर छोड़ना शुरू कर दिया है. कांग्रेस और कुछ अन्य विपक्षी दलों ने सत्ताधारी पार्टी पर विभाजनकारी राजनीति करने का आरोप लगाया है.

Uniform Civil Code Latest Update: भारत सरकार ने यूनिफॉर्म सिविल कोड की तरफ तेजी से कदम बढ़ाना शुरू कर दिया है. जिसकी वजह से देश की सियासत में हलचल होने लगी है जिसका असर अभी से देखने को मिल रहा है. कांग्रेस और कुछ अन्य विपक्षी दलों ने गुरुवार को आरोप लगाया है कि विधि आयोग द्वारा समान नागरिक संहिता को लेकर उठाया गया नया कदम यह दर्शाता है कि मोदी सरकार अपनी विफलताओं से ध्यान भटकाने और ध्रुवीकरण के अपने एजेंडे को वैधानिक रूप से जायज ठहराने के लिए व्याकुल है.

