Mian Mansha: पाकिस्तान के 'अंबानी' ने की भारत की तारीफ, जमकर उधेड़ी शहबाज सरकार की बखिया
Mian Mansha: पाकिस्तान के 'अंबानी' ने की भारत की तारीफ, जमकर उधेड़ी शहबाज सरकार की बखिया

Pakistan Political Crisis: मियां मांशा ने कहा कि विदेशी मुद्रा भंडार को बढ़ाने के लिए पाकिस्तानी सरकार को भारत जैसी रणनीति अपनानी होगी. सिर्फ टॉवेल बेचकर देश के विदेशी मुद्रा भंडार में इजाफा नहीं होगा. पाक के टॉप एक्सपोटर्स में शुमार मांशा ने भारत की तारीफों के जमकर पुल बांधे. 

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 01:21 PM IST

Mian Mansha: पाकिस्तान के 'अंबानी' ने की भारत की तारीफ, जमकर उधेड़ी शहबाज सरकार की बखिया

Pakistan Economic Crisis: खाली खजाने और IMF से कर्ज मिलने की उम्मीदों के बीच पाकिस्तान की सत्ताधारी शहबाज सरकार ने  देश का बजट पेश किया है. अभी भी पाकिस्तान को आईएमएफ से कर्ज मिलने के आसार नजर नहीं आ रहे हैं. इन सबके बीच पाकिस्तान के एक अरबपति कारोबारी ने शहबाज सरकार की जमकर खिंचाई की है. मियां मांशा को पाकिस्तान का 'मुकेश अंबानी' कहा जाता है.  

