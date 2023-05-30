शिवराज सिंह चौहान के इस ऐलान से स्ट्रीट वेंडर्स की बल्ले-बल्ले, अब मिलेंगे ये बड़े फायदे
शिवराज सिंह चौहान के इस ऐलान से स्ट्रीट वेंडर्स की बल्ले-बल्ले, अब मिलेंगे ये बड़े फायदे

मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) ने कहा है कि स्ट्रीट वेंडर्स मेहनतकश भाई-बहन हैं. अपना खून-पसीना एक कर रोजी-रोटी कमाते हैं. आप श्रम साधक हैं, आपके बिना दुनिया नहीं चल सकती है.

शिवराज सिंह चौहान के इस ऐलान से स्ट्रीट वेंडर्स की बल्ले-बल्ले, अब मिलेंगे ये बड़े फायदे

मध्य प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) ने कहा कि मध्यप्रदेश में कहीं भी किसी भी नगर में स्ट्रीट वेंडर्स से रोज शुल्क वसूली नहीं होगी, यह तत्काल बंद की जाएगी. स्ट्रीट वेंडर्स के रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए नाममात्र का शुल्क लिया जाएगा. आपकी जिंदगी को आसान बनाने के लिए कोई कमी नहीं छोड़ी जाएगी. हाथठेला लगाने के लिए व्यवस्थित और उपयुक्त स्थान तैयार किए जाएंगे. गरीबों की जिंदगी में खुशियां लाने का प्रयास हमेशा जारी रहेगा. हाथ ठेला रोजी-रोटी का साधन है. आज मैं तत्काल प्रभाव से निर्देश दे रहा हूं कि कोई भी हाथ ठेला जब्त नहीं होगा. इसके लिए नगरीय प्रशासन विभाग द्वारा नियम बना दिए जाएं. जिनके पास हाथ ठेला नहीं है, उनको सब्सिडी पर हाथ ठेला देने की योजना बनाई जाएगी. इसके लिए सरकार 5 हजार रुपये सब्सिडी देगी. गरीबों की तकलीफों को दूर करना शिवराज का धर्म है. मुख्यमंत्री चौहान, मुख्यमंत्री निवास पर नगरीय क्षेत्र के हाथ ठेला चालक, फेरी एवं रेहड़ी वालों की महापंचायत को संबोधित कर रहे थे.

