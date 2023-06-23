Breakup Tip: ब्रेकअप के बाद खुशी से कैसे करें मूव ऑन, सीखें इन 3 बॉलीवुड कपल्स से
Relationship tips: आज हम आपको कुछ फेमस बॉलीवुड कपल्स के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं जोकि लंबे समय तक रिलेशनशिप में थे या पति-पत्नी थे, जिनसे आपको बाद मूव ऑन करने की कला जरूर सीखनी चाहिए, तो चलिए जानते हैं कौन से बॉलीवुड कपल्स से सीखें ब्रेकअप के बाद खुशी-खुशी मूव ऑन करना.

Written By  Pooja Attri|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 04:19 PM IST

Tips for move on after breakup: प्यार एक बहुत ही खूबसूरत बंधन है जिसमें दो लोग बेहद खुश रहते हैं. लेकिन जब ये रिश्ता टूट जाता है तो आपको लाइफ बेमतलब लगने लगती है. इसी वजह से ब्रेकअप के बाद हर कोई अंदर से टूट जाता है जिससे उनके लिए आगे बढ़ना कठिन हो जाता है. रिश्ते में जो इंसान इमोश्नल होता है वो ब्रेकअप के चलते डिप्रेशन का शिकार हो जाता है. ऐसे में आज हम आपको कुछ फेमस बॉलीवुड कपल्स के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं जोकि लंबे समय तक रिलेशनशिप में थे या पति-पत्नी थे, जिनसे आपको बाद मूव ऑन करने की कला जरूर सीखनी चाहिए. हालांकि मूव ऑन करना इतना आसान नहीं होता है लेकिन फिर भी ब्रेकअप को पीछे छोड़कर आपको जीवन में आगे बढ़ना आवश्यक होता है, तो चलिए जानते हैं (tips for move on after breakup) कौन से बॉलीवुड कपल्स से सीखें ब्रेकअप के बाद खुशी-खुशी मूव ऑन करना......

