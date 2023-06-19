Relationship Tips: माता-पिता से दूर रहकर भी बच्चे रख सकते हैं उनकी सेहत का ख्याल, जानें कैसे
topStories1hindi1744157
Hindi Newsरिलेशनशिप

Relationship Tips: माता-पिता से दूर रहकर भी बच्चे रख सकते हैं उनकी सेहत का ख्याल, जानें कैसे

Children Caring Parents Tips: बच्चे अगर पढ़ाई या जॉब के कारण अपने घर और माता पिता से दूसरे शहर में रहते हैं, तो उन्हें दूर रहकर भी पेरेंट्स का ख्याल रखना आना चाहिए. आज हम आपको बताएंगे इसके बारें में कैसे...

 

Written By  Nairitya Srivastava|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 12:12 PM IST

Trending Photos

Relationship Tips: माता-पिता से दूर रहकर भी बच्चे रख सकते हैं उनकी सेहत का ख्याल, जानें कैसे

Mother-Father Health Care Tips: माता-पिता तो हमेशा अपने बच्चों की सेहत का ख्याल रख लेते हैं. लेकिन जब बात उनकी खुद की सेहत की आती है, तो ऐसे में अभिभावक थोड़े लापरवाह हो जाते हैं. आजकल की लाइफस्टाइल के चलते ज्यादातर बच्चे पढ़ाई, जॉब या फिर किसी अन्य कारण से भी बाहर रहने लगते हैं. ऐसे में जब माता पिता को अपने बच्चों की सबसे ज्यादा जरूरत होती है, तब वो उनके करीब नहीं होते हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
zodiac signs
अगर इन दो राशि के कपल्स में है बेहद प्यार, तो संभल जाएं, आपकी कभी नहीं बनेगी!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Sanjeeta Bhattacharya
म्यूजिक कंसर्ट में थी सिंगर-एक्ट्रेस; तब आया कॉल, SRK के साथ फिल्म में करेंगी डेब्यू
Salman Khan
Bigg Boss OTT 2: पहले ही एपिसोड में क्यों गुस्साए Salman Khan, बोले- बात जब खत्म..
aamir khan
Aamir Khan with Faisal Khan: भाईयों में दूर हुए गिले शिकवे, आमिर के गले मिले फैसल
Rekha
Rekha ने डेढ़ मिनट के 'गुम है' के प्रोमो के लिए ली इतनी मोटी फीस, चकरा जाएगा माथा!
aamir khan
'सत्यमेव जयते' के एक एपिसोड से मिली थी 'दंगल' बनाने की इंस्पिरेशन? यहां जानें सच