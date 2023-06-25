Relationship Tips: लड़कियां बॉयफ्रेंड के सामने न करें ये हरकतें, वरना ब्रेकअप की आ सकती है नौबत
topStories1hindi1753707
Hindi Newsरिलेशनशिप

Relationship Tips: लड़कियां बॉयफ्रेंड के सामने न करें ये हरकतें, वरना ब्रेकअप की आ सकती है नौबत

Relationship Tips For Girls: किसी भी रिलेशनशिप में लड़कियों को कुछ बातों का ध्यान रखना चाहिए. जिससे उनका रिश्ता ब्रेकअप तक न पहुंचे. कई बार लड़कियां अपने बॉयफ्रेंड के सामने कुछ ऐसी हरकतें कर बैठती हैं, जिससे रिश्ता घातक बन जाता है. 

 

Written By  Nairitya Srivastava|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 08:14 PM IST

Trending Photos

Relationship Tips: लड़कियां बॉयफ्रेंड के सामने न करें ये हरकतें, वरना ब्रेकअप की आ सकती है नौबत

Girls Should Not Do These Things: हर रिलेशनशिप में कपल के बीच अच्छी और बुरी दोनों बातें होती हैं. क्योंकि कोई भी इंसान पर्फेक्ट नहीं होता है. कपल्स की कुछ बातें ऐसी भी होती हैं, जो एक दूसरे को अच्छी नहीं लगती हैं. कुछ आदतें ऐसी होती हैं, जो कपल नापसंद करते हैं. वहीं हर रिश्ते में उतार-चढ़ाव का समय आता है. लेकिन कपल्स को इसे सोच समझकर रिश्ते में आगे बढ़ना चाहिए. ऐसे में अगर लड़कों की बात करें, तो वो हमेशा से एक ऐसी गर्लफ्रेंड पसंद करते हैं, जो उनकी बातों का ध्यान रखे, उनकी बातों का माने.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
land
जमीन खरीदने जा रहे तो ये Website है वरदान! मिनटों में बताएगी इसकी सारी डीटेल्स
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन
Gajendra Chauhan
Mahabharat: हर सीन से पहले होती थी डिबेट, 8 राइटर्स से किया जाता था राय-मशविरा
Flood
असम में बाढ़ से हाहाकार, 5 लाख से ज्यादा प्रभावित; इन इलाकों में बढ़ा जान का खतरा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
BJP
बीजेपी अध्यक्ष का विपक्ष के महाजुटान पर हमला, कहा- 'कहां से चले थे कहां पहुंच गए'?
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor की ऐसी थी सौतेली मां Supriya Pathak से पहली मुलाकात
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya
आखिर कहां है 'रसोड़े में कौन था' से फेमस होने वाली 'साथ निभाना साथिया' की राशि बेन?
shahrukh khan
Shahrukh-Salman साथ गा रहे- ‘प्यार हमें किस मोड़ पे ले आया...’, देखें मजेदार वीडियो
flight mode
हवाई जहाज में क्यों Flight Mode पर करना पड़ता है फोन, वजह जानकर डर जाएंगे आप