Relationship Tips: नहीं भुला पा रहे हैं 'एक्स' की यादें? तो मूव ऑन के लिए इन टिप्स का सहारा लें
topStories1hindi1746797
Hindi Newsरिलेशनशिप

Relationship Tips: नहीं भुला पा रहे हैं 'एक्स' की यादें? तो मूव ऑन के लिए इन टिप्स का सहारा लें

Move On Tips In Relationship: किसी रिश्ते में जब कपल में लड़ाईयां इतनी बढ़ जाती हैं, कि एकसाथ रहना मुश्किल हो जाता है, तब लोग ब्रेकअप करके अलग होने का फैसला लेते हैं. हालांकि कपल एक दूसरे से दूर होने के बाद भी अपनी लाइफ में मूवऑन नहीं कर पाते हैं. आइये जानें एक्स की यादों से मूवऑन होने के टिप्स...  

 

Written By  Nairitya Srivastava|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 07:08 AM IST

Trending Photos

Relationship Tips: नहीं भुला पा रहे हैं 'एक्स' की यादें? तो मूव ऑन के लिए इन टिप्स का सहारा लें

Relationship Tips After Breakup: आजकल लोग जितनी तेजी से रिलेशनशिप में आते हैं, उतनी ही तेजी से ब्रेकअप भी कर लेते हैं. इसके कई कारण हैं. एक तरफ जहां किसी रिश्ते में आने की बहुत खुशी होती है, वहीं रिश्ता टूटने पर दुख भी होता है. ब्रेकअप का समय झेल पाना हर किसी के बस की बात नहीं होती है. इसका दर्द वही समझता है, जिसने ये खुद एक्सपीरियंस किया हो. कई बार कपल्स में हर रोज लड़ाई होने की वजह से ब्रेकअप हो जाता है, तो कहीं शक अपनी जगह बना लेता है. ये कहना भले ही आसान होता हो, कि कपल एक दूसरे के बिना रह लेंगे, लेकिन रिश्ता टूटने के बाद उन्हें बार-बार एक्स की याद सताती है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' पर बवाल से विक्की-सारा की फिल्म को मिल गया सहारा, रामायण के पात्रों ने तोड़ी अपनी चुप्पी
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 20 June 2023
Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
mughal harem
आराम फरमाने के अलावा मुगल हरम में होते थे ऐसे खेल, बादशाह जमकर उठाते थे लुत्फ
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: ना पोपटलाल की शादी, ना बबीता जी-अंजलि भाभी बनीं मां..क्यों नहीं बढ़ रहा शो?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
adipurush
600 करोड़ बर्बाद कर दिए, मैं बर्दाश्त नहीं कर सका...Adipurush देख भड़के सुनील लहरी
Prabhas
सिर्फ नाम के 'बाहुबली' हैं Prabhas, 6 साल से एक हिट को तरस रहे एक्टर
Nidhi Bhanushali
Nidhi Bhanushali: वेकेशन इन्जॉय कर रहीं TMKOC की पुरानी सोनू, बहनों संग की राफ्टिंग
K
WATCH: सुनक ने जेलेंस्की को खिलाई अपनी मां के हाथों की बनी हुई बर्फी
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi- Vivek dahiya: शादी में दोनों ने एक दूसरे से किया था खास वादा!