Love Marriage Tips: पेरेंट्स हैं लव मैरिज के खिलाफ? तो आजमाएं ये सिंपल तरीके, तुरंत होंगे तैयार
topStories1hindi1750176
Hindi Newsरिलेशनशिप

Love Marriage Tips: पेरेंट्स हैं लव मैरिज के खिलाफ? तो आजमाएं ये सिंपल तरीके, तुरंत होंगे तैयार

Relationship tips: जैसे ही मैरिज की बात आती है तो परेंट्स बच्चों के डिसिजन पर विश्वास नहीं करते हैं. इसी के चलते पेरेंट्स लव मैरिज के लिए साफ मना कर देते हैं. ऐसे में आज हम आपके लिए कुछ ऐसी टिप्स लेकर आए हैं जिनकी मदद से आप बिना गलती किए अपने पेरेंट्स को मना सकते हैं.

 

Written By  Pooja Attri|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 09:56 AM IST

Trending Photos

Love Marriage Tips: पेरेंट्स हैं लव मैरिज के खिलाफ? तो आजमाएं ये सिंपल तरीके, तुरंत होंगे तैयार

How To Convince Parents For Love Marriage: वक्त बहुत तेजी से बदल रहा है मगर जैसे ही मैरिज की बात आती है तो परेंट्स बच्चों के डिसिजन पर विश्वास नहीं करते हैं. इसी के चलते पेरेंट्स लव मैरिज के लिए साफ मना कर देते हैं. समाज में दो तरीके के लोग रहते हैं एक जो आसानी से बच्चों की खुशी के लिए लव मैरिज के लिए राजी हो जाते हैं. वहीं दूसरे ऐसे होते हैं लव मैरिज के लिए बिल्कुल भी राजी नहीं होते हैं. इसी के चलते कई कपल्स को एक दूसरे को न चाहते हुए भी छोड़ना पड़ता है या फिर वो कोई गलत कदम उठा लेते हैं. ऐसे में आज हम आपके लिए कुछ ऐसी टिप्स लेकर आए हैं जिनकी मदद से आप बिना गलती किए अपने पेरेंट्स को मना सकते हैं, तो चलिए जानते हैं (How To Convince Parents For Love Marriage) लव मैरिज के लिए पेरेंट्स को मनाने के तरीके.....

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जबरदस्त विरोध ने लगा दी 'आदिपुरुष' की 'लंका', विवादित डॉयलाग बदलने को मजबूर हुए मेकर्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' मूवी पर महाभारत शो के 'युधिष्ठिर' ने भी जताया विरोध, मनोज मुंतशिर पर कही ये बात
Kerala
केरल हाई कोर्ट का दावा, लक्षद्वीप उसके अधिकार क्षेत्र में आता है
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail Corridor
RapidX की दो टनल बनकर तैयार, गाजियाबाद की एक टनल का काम 75 फीसदी पूरा
The Kapil Sharma Show
TKSS में पहुंचे थे कियारा-कार्तिक, तभी आई मोंजोलिका, फूटे हंसी के फव्वारे!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Income tax raid
कानपुर-लखनऊ समेत यूपी में नामी ज्वैलर्स के प्रतिष्ठानों पर इनकम टैक्स की छापेमारी
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: गुस्से में इस कंटेस्टेंट ने तोड़ी घरवालों की चीज़ें, छिड़ेगा बवाल
West Bengal
बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव: ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर 10 % सीटें रहीं निर्विरोध
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Video: इवेंट में पहुंचीं सपना को इस हरियाणवी कॉमेडियन ने धो डाला
sunny deol
सनी के प्यार में डूबी थीं अमृता, फिर आई वो तस्वीरें जिसने हिला दी इस रिश्ते की नींव