Parenting Tips: बच्चे का कराना चाहते हैं स्कूल में एडमिशन तो इन बातों का रखें ध्यान
topStories1hindi1720825
Hindi Newsरिलेशनशिप

Parenting Tips: बच्चे का कराना चाहते हैं स्कूल में एडमिशन तो इन बातों का रखें ध्यान

Child care tips: एडमिशन से पहले ही पेरेंट्स को बहुत सारी चिंताएं होती हैं जैसे कि नए माहौल के साथ संघर्ष करना. इसलिए, बच्चे को नए स्कूल में शिफ्ट करने से पहले कुछ महत्वपूर्ण बातों का ध्यान रखना चाहिए.

Written By  Shivendra Singh|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 11:22 PM IST

Trending Photos

Parenting Tips: बच्चे का कराना चाहते हैं स्कूल में एडमिशन तो इन बातों का रखें ध्यान

Child care tips: जब बच्चे स्कूल जाना शुरू करते हैं, तो इसमें पेरेंट्स के लिए भी काफी मशक्कत होती हैं. बच्चे को नए स्कूल में सही ढंग से एडजस्ट कराना पेरेंट्स के लिए एक बड़ा काम होता है. एडमिशन से पहले ही पेरेंट्स को बहुत सारी चिंताएं होती हैं जैसे कि नए माहौल के साथ संघर्ष करना. इसलिए, बच्चे को नए स्कूल में शिफ्ट करने से पहले कुछ महत्वपूर्ण बातों का ध्यान रखना चाहिए. चलिए जानते हैं कि स्कूल में भेजने के लिए बच्चे को कैसे तैयार करें.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
LAC
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की पोल
Monalisa
मरून साड़ी बदन पर लपेटकर ऐसे आईं ये भोजपुरी हसीना, डीपनेक के हो रहे चर्चे!
Qatar
कतर के पीएम ने अफगानिस्तान में तालिबान के टॉप लीडर के साथ की सीक्रेट मीटिंग
Pakistan Airlines
पाकिस्तान की फिर हुई 'इंटरनेशनल' बेइज्जती, इस इस्लामी मुल्क ने जब्त कर लिया प्लेन
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Asur 2 Review
Asur 2 Review: यहां टकराए कलि और कल्कि के अवतार, मनोरंजन के साथ चमत्कार को नमस्कार
Bollywood
22 साल में 'तुम बिन' एक्टर का बदल गया है पूरा लुक, आज की फोटो देख नहीं पाएंगे पहचान!
digi locker
चालान से हो गई फुर्सत! जमकर चलाएं गाड़ी, ट्रैफिक पुलिस नहीं रोकेगी आपको
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: रणदीप हुड्डा की फिल्म के जरिए बड़े पर्दे पर लौट रहे सावरकर, सुनील शेट्टी के पास क्यों आते थे अंडरवर्ल्ड के फोन?
wrestlers protest
जंतर मंतर से हरिद्वार तक इस टाइमलाइन पर आगे बढ़ा पहलवानों का आंदोलन, अब आगे क्या?