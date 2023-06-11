Happy Relation Tips: पार्टनर से बेइंतहां प्यार होने के बाद भी क्यों खुश नहीं पाते कपल? जानिए वजह
Happy Relation Tips: पार्टनर से बेइंतहां प्यार होने के बाद भी क्यों खुश नहीं पाते कपल? जानिए वजह

Unhappy Couple Reasons: जब हम किसी इंसान से बेइंतहां प्यार करते हैं, तो ऐसा लगता है, कि उसके साथ पूरी जिंदगी गुजार सकते हैं. लेकिन ऐसा जरूरी नहीं होता है. कई बार कपल्स में प्यार होने के बावजूद वो एक दूसरे के साथ खुशी से नहीं रह पाते हैं. आइय जानें इसकी वजह... 

 

Written By  Nairitya Srivastava|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 02:56 PM IST

Happy Relation Tips: पार्टनर से बेइंतहां प्यार होने के बाद भी क्यों खुश नहीं पाते कपल? जानिए वजह

Reason Why Couples Unhappy After Loving Each Other: ऐसा कई बार देखा गया है कि कपल के बीच प्यार तो बहुत होता है, लेकिन उन्हें साथ में रहकर जिंदगी गुजारने में काफी दिक्कतें आती हैं. शादी के बाद हर लड़का-लड़की के बीच प्यार की जगह बन ही जाती है. वहीं दोनों को कई ऐसी परिस्थितियों का सामना करना पड़ता है, जिसमें कपल काफी परेशान भी हो जाते हैं. कई सिचुएशन ऐसी होती है, जिसमें एक दूसरे के विचार नहीं मिलते हैं. ऐसे में व्यक्ति यह सोचने लगता है कि सामने वाले व्यक्ति की भावनाएं बदल गई हैं, जिससे रिश्ते में दूरी पैदा होने लगती है. 

