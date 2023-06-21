Relationship Alert! क्या आपका बॉयफ्रेंड भी करता है ऐसी हरकतें? लड़कियां तुरंत बना लें दूरी
Toxic Boyfriends Alert: कई बार रिलेशनशिप में लड़कों की कुछ हरकतें लड़कियों को चुभने लगती हैं, लेकिन वो उन्हें लगातार बर्दाश्त करती रहती हैं. बेहतर है रहते आप अपने बॉयफ्रेंड की ऐसी हरकतों पर रोक लगाएं वरना बहुत देर हो सकती है. यहां जानें अपने रिलेशन के बारे में...

 

Jun 21, 2023

Relationship Alert For Girls: आजकल प्यार और रिलेशनशिप के नाम पर सिर्फ धोखा, दरिंदगी ही देखने को मिलती है. इसकी एक वजह सोशल मीडिया साइट्स भी है. इसकी मदद से आजकल कम से कम उम्र के बच्चे भी रिलेशनसिप में आने लगे हैं. उन्हें इसके बारे में कोई जानकारी नहीं होती है और बिना सोचे-समझे वो बड़ा कदम उठा लेते हैं. इसके बाद अंजाम जानकर हैरानी होती है. कहते हैं, प्यार बच्चों का खेल नहीं है. ये बात अपने में काफी हद तक सच है. या बात आज के समय के लड़के-लड़कियों को समझने की जरूरत है. 

