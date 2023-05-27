Married Life में कहीं आप भी तो नहीं कर रहे ऐसी गलती? रिश्ते में आ सकती है दरार
topStories1hindi1713230
Hindi Newsरिलेशनशिप

Married Life में कहीं आप भी तो नहीं कर रहे ऐसी गलती? रिश्ते में आ सकती है दरार

Relationship Mistakes: भले ही आप शादी को लाइफ लॉन्ग कमिटमेंट मानते हों, लेकिन अगर पति या पत्नी के साथ रहते हुए कुछ गलतियां कर रहे हैं तो जाहिर सी बात है कि इसके रिश्ते में कड़वाहट पैदा हो जाएगी.

Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 10:40 AM IST

Trending Photos

Married Life में कहीं आप भी तो नहीं कर रहे ऐसी गलती? रिश्ते में आ सकती है दरार

Relationship Tips: भारतीय समाज में शादी को जन्म-जन्मांतर का रिश्ता माना जाता है, लेकिन पिछले कुछ सालों में तलाक और अलग होने के मामले काफी ज्यादा देखने और सुनने को मिल रहे हैं, जिससे फैमिली सिस्टम तबाह हो रही है. पति-पत्नी का रिश्ता काफी सेंसिटिव होता है, अगर जरा सी भूल चूक हो जाए तो आपस में खटास पैदा हो सकती है. आइए जानते हैं कि मैरिड कपल्स वो कौन-कौन सी गलतियां करते हैं जिससे उनकी जिंदगी में कड़वाहट घुल जाती है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: तीन साल बाद फिर लौट रही डरावनी 'Asur 2' वेब सीरीज, अरशद वारसी-बरुन सोबती की दिखेगी जबरदस्त एक्टिंग
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'द केरल स्टोरी' के बाद अब इस फिल्म पर बंगाल पुलिस की टेढ़ी नजर, मेकर्स को जारी किया नोटिस
Delhi Police
17 साल पहले किडनैप हुई थी लड़की, दिल्ली पुलिस ने ढूंढ निकाला, सामने आया यह सच
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee 1 घंटे तक गर्ल्स बाथरूम में रहे थे बंद, डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत
Kennedy
Cannes Film Festival: Anurag Kashyap की फिल्म Kennedy के लिए बजती रहीं तालियां
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: टीवी की ये पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस शो में दिखाएगी जलवे, एंट्री पक्की!
Jyeshtha Purnima 2023
ज्येष्ठ पूर्णिमा पर खाली झोलियां भर देंगी मां लक्ष्मी, रुपयों-पैसों से भरेगा भंडार
Monalisa
'लगावे जब तू लिपस्टिक' गाने पर मोनालिसा ने जब हिलाई कमरिया, लट्टू हो गया ये एक्टर
Karishma Tanna
Scoop Trailer: अपराधी या पीड़ित...क्या है जागृति बनीं करिश्मा तन्ना?
Salman Khan
एक साथ दिखे अभिषेक और विक्की तो Salman Khan की यूजर्स ने यूं खींची टांग!