Women Special: 30 की उम्र के बाद अकेली पड़ गई हैं आप? तो व्‍यस्‍त जिंदगी में ऐसे बनाएं पक्के दोस्त
Women Special: 30 की उम्र के बाद अकेली पड़ गई हैं आप? तो व्‍यस्‍त जिंदगी में ऐसे बनाएं पक्के दोस्त

Relationship tips: आज हम आपके लिए कुछ ऐसी टिप्स लेकर आए हैं जिनको आजमाकर आप हर उम्र में पक्की दोस्ती का हाथ बढ़ाकर दोस्त बना सकते हैं, तो चलिए जानते हैं 30 की उम्र के बाद दोस्त बनाने के तरीके.

Written By  Pooja Attri|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 12:49 PM IST

Women Special: 30 की उम्र के बाद अकेली पड़ गई हैं आप? तो व्‍यस्‍त जिंदगी में ऐसे बनाएं पक्के दोस्त

How to Make Friends After 30: अगर आप अपने पुराने दोस्तों से दूर हो गए हैं और उनको बेहद मिस करते हैं तो आप को एक खालीपन जरूर महसूस होता होगा. वहीं आपको लगता है कि सच्चे दोस्त तो सिर्फ स्कूल और कॉलेज में ही बनते हैं तो यकीन मानें ऐसा कुछ नहीं है. अगर आप चाहें तो स्कूल और कॉलेज से हटके ऑफिस या अन्य जगहों पर भी सच्चे और पक्के दोस्त बना सकते हैं क्योंकि दोस्ती करने और दोस्त बनाने की कोई उम्र नहीं होती है. ऐसे में आज हम आपके लिए कुछ ऐसी टिप्स लेकर आए हैं जिनको आजमाकर आप हर उम्र में पक्की दोस्ती का हाथ बढ़ाकर दोस्त बना सकते हैं, तो चलिए जानते हैं (How to Make Friends After 30) 30 की उम्र के बाद दोस्त बनाने के तरीके......

