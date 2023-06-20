Single Life Benefits: 30 की उम्र तक शादी करना सही है या सिंगल लाइफ? जानिए यहां सबकुछ
Single Life Benefits After 30 Age: हमेशा से लोगों के मन में शादी को लेकर एक अलग धारणा रही है. अगर सही उम्र में किसी व्यक्ति की शादी नहीं हुई तो, समाज उसे ताने मारने से पीछे नहीं हटता है. महिलाओं पर खासकर ये बात ज्यादा असर डालती है. आइये जानें क्यों 30 की उम्र तक शादी करना सही माना गया है या फिर सिंगल लाइफ के क्या फायदे है... 

 

Marriage Right Age Tips: शादी लाइफ का सबसे बड़ा फैसला होता है. इसमें जरा सी जल्दबाजी और पूरी जिंदगी बर्बाद होने की कगार पर होती है. हमारा समाज आज भी यही मानता है कि शादी एक उम्र तक आते-आते लोगों को कर ही लेना चाहिए क्योंकि ये जिंदगी में अधूरेपन को दूर करता है. वहीं लड़कियों के लिए ये सवाल हमेशा तैयार रहता है, कि इतनी उम्र हो गई, शादी कब करोगी? हमारी मानसिकता को ये समझने की जरूरत है, कि शादी का सही उम्र में होना जरूरी नहीं, बल्कि शादी एक सही इंसान से होना ज्यादा जरूरी है. 

