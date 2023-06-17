Buzy Life में कैसे लाएं खुशहाली...30 की उम्र के बाद भी बना सकती हैं दोस्त, अपनाएं ये टिप्स
Friends After 30 Age: अक्सर ऐसा देखा जाता है, कि शादी के बाद महिलाएं घर-परिवार और कई जिम्मेदारियों से घिर जाती हैं. ऐसे में उन्हें खुद के लिए समय नहीं मिल पाता है. साथ ही वो अपने दोस्तों से भी दूर हो जाती हैं. आज हम आपको बताएंगे कि महिलाएं उम्र बढ़ने के बाद भी नए दोस्‍त बना सकती हैं. जानें कैसे...

 

How Woman Should Make Friends After 30: जिंदगी में आगे बढ़ते-बढ़ते, जिम्मेदारियां उठाते कई ऐसी चीजें होती हैं, जो पीछे छूट जाती हैं. महिलाओं के मामले में तो ये बात सौ आने सच होती है. शादी के बाद महिलाएं अपनी लाइफ में इतनी खो जाती है, कि उन्हें खुद की जरूरतों का भी ख्याल नहीं रह जाता है. हम सभी अपनी लाइफ के खालीपन को भरने के लिए दोस्त बनाते हैं. दोस्त हमारे जीवन में हर तरह से काम आते हैं, सुख-दुख, हंसी मजाक, रोना आदि. वहीं जब दोस्ती कई साल पुरानी हो जाती है, तो विश्वास और बढ़ जाता है. साथ ही हम उस इंसान में दोस्त नहीं, खुद की परछाईं देखने लगते हैं. लेकिन अब अगर महिलाओं की बात करें, तो उनकी लाइफ में दोस्ती कुछ समय के बाद खत्म सी होने लगती है. 

