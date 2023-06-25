अधिकमास पर बन रहा तारीखों का गजब संयोग! कैलेंडर पलटने पर हो जाएंगे मजबूर
topStories1hindi1753140
Hindi Newsधर्म

अधिकमास पर बन रहा तारीखों का गजब संयोग! कैलेंडर पलटने पर हो जाएंगे मजबूर

Adhik Maas 2023 Date: इस साल सावन का महीना विशेष रहने वाला है क्‍योंकि सावन महीने में ही अधिकमास पड़ रहा है. इतना ही अधिकमास शुरू होने और समाप्‍त होने की तारीख को लेकर भी अद्भुत संयोग बन रहा है.

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 01:11 PM IST

Trending Photos

अधिकमास पर बन रहा तारीखों का गजब संयोग! कैलेंडर पलटने पर हो जाएंगे मजबूर

Malmaas 2023 kab se hai: हिंदू धर्म में सावन के महीने को बेहद पवित्र महीना माना गया है. सावन महीना भगवान शिव को समर्पित है. इस बार सावन महीने में अधिकमास पड़ रहा है. अधिकमास को पुरुषोत्‍तम मास या मलमास भी कहते हैं. अधिकमास में भगवान विष्‍णु की आराधना की जाती है. कह सकते हैं कि मलमास का ये महीना भगवान विष्‍णु की कृपा पाने का विशेष महीना होता है. इस बार अधिकमास पर एक अद्भुत संयोग बन रहा है, जो कि 19 साल बाद बन रहा है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
russia ukraine war
वायरल वीडियो बना रूस के लिए परेशानी का कारण, सामने आए सैन्य अधिकारियों के बीच मतभेद
land
जमीन खरीदने जा रहे तो ये Website है वरदान! मिनटों में बताएगी इसकी सारी डीटेल्स
Gajendra Chauhan
Mahabharat: हर सीन से पहले होती थी डिबेट, 8 राइटर्स से किया जाता था राय-मशविरा
Flood
असम में बाढ़ से हाहाकार, 5 लाख से ज्यादा प्रभावित; इन इलाकों में बढ़ा जान का खतरा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन
shahrukh khan
Shahrukh-Salman साथ गा रहे- ‘प्यार हमें किस मोड़ पे ले आया...’, देखें मजेदार वीडियो
Khushi Kapoor
ब्राउन मुंडे को डेट कर रहीं Khushi Kapoor, रिलीज से पहले चर्चा में रिलेशनशिप स्टेटस
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Dangerous Look: अपनी जान की भी नहीं की परवाह..पहन डाली टू डेंजरस ड्रेस!
Mahindra Thar
हो जाइए तैयार! Jimny को रुलाने आ रही 5-डोर Mahindra Thar, सामने आई लॉन्च डेट