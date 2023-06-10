Astro Remedies: पैसों की किल्लत नहीं हो रही खत्म? किन्नर को दान कर दें ये चीजें; भर जाएगी तिजोरी
Astro Remedies: पैसों की किल्लत नहीं हो रही खत्म? किन्नर को दान कर दें ये चीजें; भर जाएगी तिजोरी

Astro Remedies for Money: शास्त्रों में किन्नरों का संबंध बुध ग्रह से बताया गया है. कहा जाता है कि किन्नरों को कुछ वस्तुओं का दान करने से आर्थिक स्थिति में सुधार होता है. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 08:34 PM IST

Astro Remedies: पैसों की किल्लत नहीं हो रही खत्म? किन्नर को दान कर दें ये चीजें; भर जाएगी तिजोरी

Transgender Astro Remedies :  घर में मंगल कार्यों पर शादी, मुंडन-छेदन, तिलक, बच्चे के जन्म पर किन्नर आते हैं. जिसमें उन्हें दान-दक्षिणा देना शुभ माना जाता है. मान्यता है कि किन्नरों को दान करने से और उनके आशीर्वाद से घर में सुख-समृद्धि बनी रहती है. शास्त्रों में किन्नरों का संबंध बुध ग्रह से बताया गया है. कहा जाता है कि किन्नरों को कुछ वस्तुओं का दान करने से आर्थिक स्थिति में सुधार होता है. तो चलिए जानते हैं किन्नरों को कौन-सी वस्तुएं दान करना अधिका सुबह माना जाता है. 

