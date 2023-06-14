गणपति को पूजा में कभी ना चढ़ाएं ये चीजें, बुद्धि हो जाएगी भ्रष्‍ट, होगी मान-हानि!
गणपति को पूजा में कभी ना चढ़ाएं ये चीजें, बुद्धि हो जाएगी भ्रष्‍ट, होगी मान-हानि!

Ganesh Puja Vidhi: हिंदू धर्म में बुधवार का दिन भगवान गणेश को समर्पित है. बुधवार को गणपति की विधि-विधान से पूजा करना तीव्र बुद्धि, धन, सफलता देता है. वहीं पूजा में गलती मान हानि और धन हानि कराती है. 

Jun 14, 2023

गणपति को पूजा में कभी ना चढ़ाएं ये चीजें, बुद्धि हो जाएगी भ्रष्‍ट, होगी मान-हानि!

Wednesday Ganpati tips: भगवान गणेश को प्रथमपूज्‍य का दर्जा दिया गया है. गणपति बप्‍पा बुद्धि, धन, सफलता देने वाले देवता हैं. हिंदू धर्म में सभी चतुर्थी तिथि और बुधवार का दिन गणेश जी को ही समर्पित हैं. चतुर्थी तिथि को गणेश जी की पूजा करने और उनकी कृपा पाने के लिए विशेष शुभ माना जाता है. इन चतुर्थी को संकष्‍टी चतुर्थी और विनायक चतुर्थी कहते हैं. चतुर्थी का व्रत रखना कई संकटों, कष्‍टों से निजात दिलाता है, साथ ही गणेश जी की कृपा से जीवन में अपार सुख-समृद्धि मिलती है. इसलिए बुधवार और चत‍ुर्थी तिथि को गणेश जी की पूजा करें, साथ ही पूजा में कुछ नियमों का पालन करें. 

