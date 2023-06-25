रोज दीपक जलाने भी नहीं जानते होंगे ये खास बात, जान लेंगे तो तुरंत पूरी होगी मनोकामना
topStories1hindi1752948
Hindi Newsधर्म

रोज दीपक जलाने भी नहीं जानते होंगे ये खास बात, जान लेंगे तो तुरंत पूरी होगी मनोकामना

Deepak Jalane ke Niyam: सनातन धर्म में बिना दीपक जलाए पूजा-पाठ पूरा नहीं होता है. खास मौकों पर भी दीपक जलाना बहुत शुभ माना जाता है. लेकिन पूजा में रोज दीपक जलाने वाले भी कुछ नियम नहीं जानते हैं. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

Trending Photos

रोज दीपक जलाने भी नहीं जानते होंगे ये खास बात, जान लेंगे तो तुरंत पूरी होगी मनोकामना

Ghee ya Tel ka Deepak Jalayen : सनातन धर्म में लोग रोजाना सुबह-शाम पूजा-पाठ करते हैं. पूजा में दीपक जरूर जलाए जाता है. बिना धूप-दीप के पूजा पूरी नहीं होती है. लोग मंदिर में भी दीपक जलाते हैं, साथ ही घर के मंदिर में भी दीपक जलाते हैं. शाम के समय तुलसी कोट में दीपक जलाया जाता है. दीपक जलाने की परंपरा सदियों पुरानी है. दीपक जलाने से माहौल में सकारात्‍मकता आती है. नकारात्‍मक ऊर्जा दूर होती है, कई तरह के वास्‍तु दोष दूर होते हैं. लेकिन रोजाना पूजा में दीपक जलाने वाले भी कुछ गलतियां कर बैठते हैं, जिससे दीपक जलाने का पूरा फल नहीं मिलता है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
russia ukraine war
वायरल वीडियो बना रूस के लिए परेशानी का कारण, सामने आए सैन्य अधिकारियों के बीच मतभेद
land
जमीन खरीदने जा रहे तो ये Website है वरदान! मिनटों में बताएगी इसकी सारी डीटेल्स
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन
Gajendra Chauhan
Mahabharat: हर सीन से पहले होती थी डिबेट, 8 राइटर्स से किया जाता था राय-मशविरा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Flood
असम में बाढ़ से हाहाकार, 5 लाख से ज्यादा प्रभावित; इन इलाकों में बढ़ा जान का खतरा
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: विवादों के बीच जेठालाल ने बांधे शो की तारीफों के पुल, बोले- कॉमेडी में नंबर 1
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Outfits: जब बेड़ियां बनीं उर्फी के जी का जंजाल, हसीना का हुस्न हुआ बेहाल!
ITR
पहली बार भर रहे हैं ITR तो इसका रखना होगा ध्यान, गड़बड़ हुई तो पछताना पड़ेगा
BJP
बीजेपी अध्यक्ष का विपक्ष के महाजुटान पर हमला, कहा- 'कहां से चले थे कहां पहुंच गए'?